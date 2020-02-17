Williams, David J.

WILD ROSE - Gentle, kind, hardworking are just a couple words to describe David J. Williams, 82, who went home to be with the LORD on February 13, 2020, in Wild Rose, Wisconsin. He was surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on August 26, 1937, to Rosetta (Tiedeman) and Germain Williams in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
After losing his father at age 7, David's mother remarried Burns A. Cash. David spent the majority of his childhood in Madison, Wisconsin. He graduated from Madison West High School. He served overseas in the Army for 3 years and then received his Associate Degree in Retail Marketing. In 1964 he married the love of his life Elizabeth Holt.
David was hard working at his profession as a clerk for the US Postal Service in Madison, where he worked for 32 years. David enjoyed spending time with his family, being involved in their church, watching the Brewers, Packers, and UW sports, along with listening to music. He may have been the best Trivial Pursuit player on the planet.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth of 55 years; daughters, Carrie (Scott) Kingston of Wild Rose and Anna (Mike) Steinke of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; grandchildren, David, Samuel, Keyvalin, Mason and other loving family and friends. David is preceded in death by his parents, step-father, and brother, Richard.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Holly Funeral Home, 526 S. Main Street, Waupaca, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Faith Community Bible Church or Victory Church.
Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)