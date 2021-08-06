Williams, James "Bubba"

Bubba kept active as a volunteer. He was a first distinguished president of Cambria Kiwanis, a member of Cambria Lake Committee since its formation, and a retired firefighter of Cambria Fire Department, where he served for 32 years, most as captain and secretary/treasurer. He joined the Gold Wing Road Riders in 2006 and served as an officer from the beginning. Bubba was the educator and Chapter E Director for 10 years. In 2009, Bubba along with his wife, Jan, were State Couple of the Year, and he was recognized as Grand Master Tour Rider with 48,000 safe miles on his gold wing.

Bubba was an elected trustee for the Village of Cambria, serving nine years in the 1980s and again since 2013. He attended his last board meeting on Monday, Aug. 2. Bubba was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, serving as usher, elder and youth group advisor.

Bubba will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Jan, of 40 years; two sons, Brett (Audra) of Newton, N.C., and Brian of Cambria; his pride and joy, grandsons, Trysten and Dominic of North Carolina; brothers, David (Marge) of Fox Lake and John (Lisa) of Lyndon Station; sisters, Pamela (Jeff) Plautz of Cambria, Gwen (Scott) Frank of Fond du Lac and Jean Peters of Westfield; his mother-in-law, Fran Brende of Cambria; his faithful canine companion, Ryder; nieces, nephews, cousins, several other relatives and the village of Cambria.