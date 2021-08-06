Williams, James "Bubba"

CAMBRIA - James "Bubba" Williams, age 65, of Cambria, died unexpectedly at his home in Cambria on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria, with Dr. Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services. The family would like to ask those attending to please wear your favorite Wisconsin sports team attire.
Jim was born in Beaver Dam on March 9, 1959, the son of Jay B. and Joan (Sanderson) Williams. He was a 1974 graduate of Cambria-Friesland Schools and was united in marriage to Janel M. Brende on Jan. 3, 1981. Jim remained in his community of Cambria his entire life.
Jim's employment began with Village Sport Shop and Triangle Insurance. He recently retired from his favorite job of driving school bus for Cambria-Friesland Schools, which he loved every day of since 2009. Jim drove daily routes and shuttled to many sporting events. He loved his "kids."
Bubba played sports growing up, especially football and as a softball catcher for over 25 years. He was a football official and ran the clock at home games. He was an active member of the CF Booster Club and was named their 2018 Booster of the Year. Bubba was an avid sports fan, especially of his C-F Toppers, the Badgers, Brewers, Packers and the Bucks.
Bubba kept active as a volunteer. He was a first distinguished president of Cambria Kiwanis, a member of Cambria Lake Committee since its formation, and a retired firefighter of Cambria Fire Department, where he served for 32 years, most as captain and secretary/treasurer. He joined the Gold Wing Road Riders in 2006 and served as an officer from the beginning. Bubba was the educator and Chapter E Director for 10 years. In 2009, Bubba along with his wife, Jan, were State Couple of the Year, and he was recognized as Grand Master Tour Rider with 48,000 safe miles on his gold wing.
Bubba was an elected trustee for the Village of Cambria, serving nine years in the 1980s and again since 2013. He attended his last board meeting on Monday, Aug. 2. Bubba was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria, serving as usher, elder and youth group advisor.
Bubba will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Jan, of 40 years; two sons, Brett (Audra) of Newton, N.C., and Brian of Cambria; his pride and joy, grandsons, Trysten and Dominic of North Carolina; brothers, David (Marge) of Fox Lake and John (Lisa) of Lyndon Station; sisters, Pamela (Jeff) Plautz of Cambria, Gwen (Scott) Frank of Fond du Lac and Jean Peters of Westfield; his mother-in-law, Fran Brende of Cambria; his faithful canine companion, Ryder; nieces, nephews, cousins, several other relatives and the village of Cambria.
Bubba was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Herbert K. Brende; his grandparents, Benjamin (Emma) Williams and Wallace (Arvon) Sanderson; and other relatives.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)