Williams, James "Bubba"

CAMBRIA - James "Bubba" Williams, age 65, of Cambria, died unexpectedly at his home in Cambria on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria with the Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
A complete obituary will follow.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)