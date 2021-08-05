 Skip to main content
Williams, James "Bubba"
Williams, James "Bubba"

CAMBRIA - James "Bubba" Williams, age 65, of Cambria, died unexpectedly at his home in Cambria on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH in Cambria with the Rev. Kristin Frederich officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

A complete obituary will follow.

Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family.

