Williams, Jeffrey J.

ENDEAVOR - Jeffrey J. Williams, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Harris Villa in Westfield.

Jeff was born on July 22, 1961, in Beaver Dam, the son of Arthur and Irene (Moiser) Williams. He married Teresa (Seib) Williams on June 23, 2018. Jeff had worked for Big Joe's and Kaiser Construction, and currently worked at Walgreens Distribution Center. He enjoyed bow hunting, playing softball and shooting pool.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Williams of Endeavor; his "children," Tim (Melissa) Williams, Jesica Williams, Nanette Williams, Ashley Williams, all of Portage, Nicole (Adam) Schoenherr of Jefferson, Zachary McHoes and Jacob McHoes, both of Sun Prairie; brother, LeRoy (Kim Williams) of Michigan; sister, Marianne Waller of Poynette; 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald.

A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at the family home, W6603 County Road O, Endeavor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be used for a memorial.

The family would like to thank the staff at Harris Villa and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.