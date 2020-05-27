Williams, Jeffrey J.

ENDEAVOR - Jeffrey J. Williams, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Harris Villa in Westfield.
Jeff was born on July 22, 1961, in Beaver Dam, the son of Arthur and Irene (Moiser) Williams. He married Teresa (Seib) Williams on June 23, 2018. Jeff had worked for Big Joe's and Kaiser Construction, and currently worked at Walgreens Distribution Center. He enjoyed bow hunting, playing softball and shooting pool.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Williams of Endeavor; his "children," Tim (Melissa) Williams, Jesica Williams, Nanette Williams, Ashley Williams, all of Portage, Nicole (Adam) Schoenherr of Jefferson, Zachary McHoes and Jacob McHoes, both of Sun Prairie; brother, LeRoy (Kim Williams) of Michigan; sister, Marianne Waller of Poynette; 15 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald.
A Celebration of Jeff's Life will be held at the family home, W6603 County Road O, Endeavor, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be used for a memorial.
The family would like to thank the staff at Harris Villa and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)