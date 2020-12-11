Williams, Karen E.

RANDOLPH - Karen E. Williams, 78, of Randolph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Randolph Health Services. She was born Jan. 11, 1942, to Winford and Bertha (Edmunds) Griswold.

Karen worked at Enerpac in Columbus for many years and also worked on the farm. She enjoyed family gatherings and playing cards, reading, doing puzzles, watching the Green Bay Packers, and was an extensive water globe collector. She was an active member of the Kiwanis Club in Cambria. Everyone that knew Karen would tell you her favorite color was baby blue.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Thoma of Columbus and her children, David (Linda) Bradley of Fox Lake, Robert (Jill) Bradley of Waupun, Rick (Mun) Bradley of Fox Lake, Roger Bradley of Florida, Jeff (Sandy) Bradley of Fall River, Shari (Al) Reinders of Beaver Dam and Laurie (Pat) Finucan of Endeavor; and sister, Gloria Wylesky of Doylestown and her sons, Jim (Dianne) Wylesky of Lamira, Tom (Tammy) Wylesky of Fall River, Ervin (Deneen) Wylesky of Beaver Dam and Kenneth (Diane) Wylesky of Doylestown. She is further survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

No formal services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.