Williams, Nancy

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Williams, age 85, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at The Meadows of Fall River.

Nancy was born on March 4, 1936, the daughter of Andrew and Ida (Hupf) Reesnes. On May 3, 1958, she was united in marriage to her husband, William C. Williams. Her passing comes only weeks after that of her beloved husband of 63 years.

Nancy is survived by her children, Andrew Williams and Wendy Williams; sister-in-law, Betty Swenson; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren; her parents; her brother, Ronald; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, private services will be held. Inurnment will take place at Lake Maria Cemetery, Town of Manchester.

