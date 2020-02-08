Williams, Richard "Dick"

FRIENDSHIP - Richard "Dick" Williams age "63" of Friendship, Wis. passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home 62 years and 360 days after being born on Jan. 31, 1957, to Carol (Long) Pedracine. Carol married Bob Williams and he adopted Dick. He grew up in Madison, Wis. Even in his younger days, Dick enjoyed the open road. From 42 years driving his "18 Wheeler' to letting his hair blow in the wind riding his Harley. On June 17, 1993, Dick married the former Maggie Schwab. They drove cross country for 11 years with their dogs, Cali & Shifter. Dick loved spending time on their land in Colorado and UTV'ing. He enjoyed NASCAR, Brewers, GB Packers, Golf and being "JAD" at Spot in the Woods raffles. He was a member of the Monroe Prairie ATV/UTV Club and a supporter of ABATE of Wis. He was a Wis. Motor Carrier Safe Driver and will be receiving a 12-year award with Sparhawk Trucking. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and seeing what wonderful young ladies, they are becoming. Dick loved being around family and friends and making them laugh with his unique sense of humor. Dick will be missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. Dick is survived by his wife, Maggie; son, Craig (Liz Appino) Schwab; granddaughters, Gabriella and Vivian; mother, Carol Pedracine; siblings, Matthew (Jill) Williams, Marilyn Williams, Trace (Mark) Leavitt Michael (Jenifer) Williams, Melissa (Bob) Arnold; in-laws, Ann (Rob) Sullivan, Jerilyn Miller, Joseph Lustgraaf; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins. His dog, Toby and his turtle, Norton. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Williams; his step-father, Robert Pedracine; his father and mother-in-law, Al and Eunice Schwab; sister-in-law, Dianne Lustgraaf and brother-in-lawm Michael Schwab. Per Dick's wishes, there will be a Celebration of his Life at Spot in the Woods, Friendship, Wis. from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, (Leap Day). The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice, Dr. Brogunier, and UW Clinic and Hospital and all family and friends that gave up their time to help Dick and Maggie when they needed it the most. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Agrace Hospice or Adams County Humane Society.