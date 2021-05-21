Williams, Theodore L. "Ted"

COLUMBUS - Theodore L. "Ted" Williams, 82, of Columbus, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, with his loving wife, Lois, at his side. He was born to parents Elizabeth and Theodore Williams on Sept. 16, 1938, in Columbus, Wis. Ted graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Lois Buzzell, the love of his life, on June 24, 1961.

He was known for his love of sports. He was the scoring leader for his 1955-56 high school basketball team and was recruited to play college basketball. He was an outstanding hurdler and sprinter in track and field and played football. Later years Ted enjoyed bowling, golf and playing cards. Ted was the number one fan for his grandchildren's sporting events. Ted loved coaching his son's and daughters' basketball teams. Ted was active in Lions Club, served on the board for the Columbus Country Club and was a longtime member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Lois of Columbus; his daughters, Denise (Todd) Larson, Terri (Randy) Albright, and Beth (Dale) Thoreson; his son, Mike (Jill) Williams; his grandchildren, Mike (fiancée, Angela) Thoreson, Taylor Albright, Morgan Larson, Nick Thoreson, Nicole Williams, Ben (Danielle) Larson, Ryan Albright, and Zach Williams; sister, Susie Johnson; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Peggy Williams. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, May 25 at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Lion's Club or St. Jerome Catholic Church. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation Columbus (920) 623-5850