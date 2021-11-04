Williams, Warren C.

BEAVER DAM - Warren C. Williams, age 92, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Warren was born on April 21, 1929, the son of Bruce and Mabel (Krause) Williams. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On May 3, 1959, he was united in marriage to his wife, Nancy A. Reesnes. Warren served on the Beaver Dam Police Department from 1960 until his retirement in 1993.

Warren is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams; children, Andrew Williams and Wendy Williams; sister, Betty Swenson; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wallace (Esther) Williams; brother-in-law, Paul Swenson; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, private services will be held. Burial will take place at Lake Maria Cemetery, Town of Manchester.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family.