NEW LISBON - Wilma Loraine Buchanan, age 82, of New Lisbon, Wisconsin died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Wisconsin Dells Health Services in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.
Private family services are planned for a later date.
Wilma was born Jan. 13, 1937, in Tomah, Wis. to William and Pearl (Johnson) Roeder. She grew up in rural Tomah, Wis. She married Alex Kolinski in 1955 in New Lisbon, Wisc. This marriage was blessed with three children, Debbra, Arlon, and Thomas. Wilma was a homemaker and also assisted Alex in building houses.
Wilma married Timothy Christ Buchanan on May 9, 1987, in New Lisbon, Wis.
Wilma enjoyed watching soap operas, listening to the Old Joes Polka Band, playing solitaire, and country dance.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Roeder; husband, Alex (1983); daughter, Debbra; and son, Arlon.
Survivors include her husband, Timothy Buchanan of Arkdale, Wis.; son, Thomas Kolinski of New Lisbon, Wis.; grandchildren, Christopher Kolinski, Katy Bivona, and John Kolinski of New Lisbon, Wis.; step-grandson, Stephen Buchanan of Mauston, Wis.; step-daughter, Trina Welton of Mauston, Wis. Further survived by several great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was well-loved by her family.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
