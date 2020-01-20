Wilma Evalina Pfuehler, Portage

PORTAGE - Wilma Evalina Pfuehler, came into this world on Feb. 14, 1925, in Packwaukee and joined her husband and siblings in heaven on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
She was the last surviving sibling of 13 children born to John W. and Evalina A. (Betts) Bartels. On March 10, 1945, she married Donald C. Pfuehler and they were blessed with two children, Donald and Karen. Wilma was employed for 40 plus years at the Portage Hosiery where she was active in the local union, holding roles as Secretary and later President of the local branch of textile workers. She was a long standing member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW. She loved the outdoors and particularly activities that allowed her to participate with her children and grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Donald E. (Pamela) Pfuehler, of Midland, Mich., and Karen M. George, of Portage; her grandchildren, Brett Pfuehler, of Midland, Mich., Andrew (Ashley) George, of Portage and Anthony George, of Neenah; her great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Avery Pfuehler and Grace and Sophie Gierszewski; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in the chapel at Tivoli, in Portage, with Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. A Fellowship gathering will be held following the service in the Gathering Room at Tivoli. Private inurnment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family conveys our deepest appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Tivoli for the outstanding care given to our mother.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)