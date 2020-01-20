Wilma Evalina Pfuehler, Portage

She was the last surviving sibling of 13 children born to John W. and Evalina A. (Betts) Bartels. On March 10, 1945, she married Donald C. Pfuehler and they were blessed with two children, Donald and Karen. Wilma was employed for 40 plus years at the Portage Hosiery where she was active in the local union, holding roles as Secretary and later President of the local branch of textile workers. She was a long standing member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW. She loved the outdoors and particularly activities that allowed her to participate with her children and grandchildren.