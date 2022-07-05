 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma Julia Ledin

  • 0
Wilma Julia Ledin

March 19, 1935—June 29, 2022

POYNETTE—Wilma J. Ledin, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on March 19, 1935, in Poynette, the daughter of the late William and Anna (Wolter) Raimer.

Wilma graduated from Poynette High School. She married Duane Ledin on June 21, 1958. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2021. She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Delores (Mark) Schoeneck, and her son Harold.

A funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and the Rev. Jacob Scott co-officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main St.

(608) 592-3201

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 6 dead in Chicago-area parade shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News