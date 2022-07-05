Wilma Julia Ledin

March 19, 1935—June 29, 2022

POYNETTE—Wilma J. Ledin, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Waunakee Manor. She was born on March 19, 1935, in Poynette, the daughter of the late William and Anna (Wolter) Raimer.

Wilma graduated from Poynette High School. She married Duane Ledin on June 21, 1958. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2021. She was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Wilma is survived by her daughter, Delores (Mark) Schoeneck, and her son Harold.

A funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the Rev. Scott Schwertfeger and the Rev. Jacob Scott co-officiating. Burial will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main St.

(608) 592-3201