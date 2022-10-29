Wilma Navis

Feb. 6, 1940—Oct. 25, 2022

JUNEAU—Wilma Charlotte Navis age 82, of Juneau formerly of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Clearview Nursing Home.

Wilma was born on February 6, 1940, daughter of Elmer and Grace (Aalsma) Navis. She spent most of her adult life at home with her mother.

After mom passed in 1993, Wilma resided at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau for a number of years. She truly lived life through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family. Wilma was a good natured-woman, woman of faith, one that would never complain. She was a member of the First Christian Reformed Church.

Wilma is survived by her brother, Larry (Mary) Navis of Waupun; cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry (Lois) Navis; nephew, Kelvin Navis.

Visitation for Wilma will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Kohls Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.

A memorial service for Wilma will be held at 6:00 p.m. on November 2, 2022, at Kohls Funeral Home with Dr. Greg Schuringa officiating.

The family of Wilma would like to thank the staff at Clearview for the wonderful care throughout the years.

