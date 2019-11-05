MAYVILLE - Wilmer H. Wellhoefer, of Mayville, was given the gift of Eternal Life when he passed away on his 92nd birthday on Nov. 3, 2019, at Crossroads Nursing Home in Mayville.
Wilmer was born the son of Fred and Blandina (Derge) Wellhoefer on Nov. 3, 1927. He was united in marriage to Shirley Belling on May 2, 1953, at St. Luke’s in Knowles. Wilmer retired from Gleason Reel after 40 plus years of employment. He was an active member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee and served his church as an elder, treasurer, and usher. In his spare time, Wilmer enjoyed being outdoors while tending to his garden and flowers and also taking care of the birds which he loved to watch. He was a skilled wood worker. Wilmer also liked puzzles.
Wilmer is survived by his wife, Shirley of Mayville. His sons, Ronald Wellhoefer of Mayville and Randal (Jodi) Wellhoefer of Oshkosh. His grandchildren, Austin and Randi Wellhoefer. His brother and sisters-in-law, Gordon (Betty Jane) Belling of Farmersville, Audrey Belling of Mayville, and Sherry Belling of Fond du Lac. He is futher survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Elton (Mildred) Wellhoefer and Harvey (Lois) Wellhoefer; sister, Irma (Harvey) Westphal; brothers-in-law, Fremont Belling and Garland ‘Jack’ Belling.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services for Wilmer will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee with the Rev. Dennis Bratz officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Knowles.
Memorials in memory of Wilmer may be directed to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Kekoskee.
Special thanks to the staff at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville and Generations Hospice for their care and support shown to Wilmer and his family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)