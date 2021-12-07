 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilson, Diane
0 entries

Wilson, Diane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON - Diane Wilson, 74, of Burlington, Wis., passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born in East Troy, Wis., on March 5, 1947. Her early life was spent on the family farm in East Troy and Burlington, and she graduated from St. Mary Catholic School. She was married to Bob Wilson, and following marriage, they resided in East Troy. Later in life Diane returned and lived in Burlington.

Diane worked as a manager for Community Bank of Elkhorn, Wis., and other banks. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in East Troy and enjoyed gardening, cooking, maintaining her home and raising her five children.

Diane is survived by her children, Timothy Robert, Michelle Marie (Steve), William Lester (Dede), Robert John and Matthew George; grandchildren, Matthew Robert, Kasmira Mary, Libby Delilah, Ellie Rose and Chase William; and her cat, Sabrina. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Lester and Margaret Shepherd.

The family would like to thank Aurora Burlington Hospital and Aurora West Allis Hospital for providing excellent medical care, along with neighbor, Tracy, and Dr. Gander.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon at ST. PETER'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in East Troy (1981 Beulah Ave., East Troy, WI). Relatives and friends can visit with the family at Diane's home, 409 Dardis Drive in Burlington, on Friday, Dec. 10, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Wilson, Diane

Diane Wilson

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News