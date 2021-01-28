Wilson, Jeffery J. Sr.

PORTAGE—Jeffery J. Wilson Sr., 56, of Portage, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 19, 1964, in Portage, the son of Paul and Donna Jackson.
Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Army and graduated from Jump School in the #768 82nd Airborne Division in 1983. He enjoyed mountain biking, playing golf, and motorcycles. Jeff had a big heart and was always kind. He always fought for what he believed in to the end; even though he was a stubborn man, he was always there for you.
Survivors include his children, Jeffery J. Wilson Jr., David Wilson, and Rebecca Wilson; sister, Judy Karpinski; and brothers, Paul and Rick Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents.
No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
