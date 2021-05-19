Wilson, Judith Ann

CAMP DOUGLAS - Judith Ann Wilson, age 70, of Camp Douglas, Wis., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born Oct. 18, 1950, to Charles "Bud" and Alma (Russell) Peterson.

Judy was united in marriage to Victor Wilson on Feb. 24, 1968, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shennington, Wis. Judy worked both in and outside of the home. She loved going to different casinos and being outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as her loyal companion, Boots. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.