Wilson, Judith Ann

CAMP DOUGLAS - Judith Ann Wilson, age 70, of Camp Douglas, Wis., passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis. She was born Oct. 18, 1950, to Charles "Bud" and Alma (Russell) Peterson.
Judy was united in marriage to Victor Wilson on Feb. 24, 1968, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shennington, Wis. Judy worked both in and outside of the home. She loved going to different casinos and being outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, as well as her loyal companion, Boots. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Beatrice (Bruce) Seely of Oakdale, Wis., Norma (Greg) Smith of New Lisbon, Wis., and James (Kimberly) Wilson of Camp Douglas, Wis.; grandchildren, Dylan and Anjel Seely, John, Aaron (Adriana) and Derek (Jessie) Nelson, Rachael, Renee, and Kendra Wilson, Christopher Brooks, Jasmine Larson, Carissa Wilson, and Elizabeth and Preston Fosbinder; great-grandchildren, Amelia, Rebecca, Jossalyn, Cameron and Dalton Nelson, and Hunter and Ashlynn Seely; siblings, Bonnie (Larry) Bonner of Mauston, Michael Peterson of Camp Douglas, Connie (Mike) Albert of Camp Douglas and Rodney (Leslie) Peterson of Camp Douglas; sisters-in-law, Deb Peterson of Camp Douglas, Bonnie Peterson of Oakdale, and Kathy Pennington of Camp Douglas; as well as many nieces and nephews; other relatives; friends; and her dog, Boots.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Alma; her husband, Victor; brothers, Lyle "Butch" Carey, Robert "Moe" Peterson and Ronald Peterson; sisters-in-law, Judy Peterson and Karen Ralph; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Pennington.
A celebration of Judy's life was held Tuesday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A visitation was held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)