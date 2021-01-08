Wilson, Robert W. "Bobby"

POYNETTE - Robert W. "Bobby" Wilson, 72 years old, of Poynette, Wis., transitioned from his mortal life into the unknown on Dec. 14, 2020. Bobby was born in San Francisco to Carmen and Bill Wilson. This is where Bobby grew up and went to school. In 1966 he joined the U.S. Armed Forces and served in Vietnam. Bobby worked for 26 years at Oscar Mayer in Madison, Wis. Bobby's passions were customizing and riding his Harley, and also listening to and playing music. Bobby loved people and liked to make them laugh with his quirky sense of humor. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Katie Metz; daughter, Carmelia Wilson; son, Jedd (Kaylea) Wilson; granddaughter, Maya; sister, Nadine (Tony) Smith; niece, Keri (Kevin) Lund and their children; and nephew, Bill (Shannon) Smith and their children.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Herbie.
A celebration of life will be later announced in the spring.
