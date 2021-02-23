Wimann, John D. "Arch"

WISCONSIN DELLS - John D. "Arch" Wimann, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away quietly at his home on Feb. 22, 2021, after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer.

John was a lifelong resident of Wisconsin Dells. He was born on Sept. 3, 1953, in Baraboo, the second of nine children to Walter and Geraldine (Murray) Wimann. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, Class of 1971, where he played football and basketball all four years and was homecoming king his senior year. On Oct. 12, 1974, he married Donna Anderson, and they were blessed with three children, Brian, Tara and Darin.

As a young boy, John's first job was shining shoes on Broadway in downtown Dells. He had quite the lucrative business for someone so young, and he eventually passed down the trade to his younger brothers. During his high school years and a few years after, he worked at Lost Canyon Tours where he was a tour guide driving a horse-drawn wagon. John's picture still remains on the front of Lost Canyon's brochure showing him driving a wagon full of tourists. In 1973, he started working at Vacationland Vendors, and in 1975, he began working at Holiday Wholesale as a sales rep where he continued working until his retirement in the fall of 2018. During his career as a sales rep, he had many different routes that resulted in lifelong friendships with many of the people that he worked with.