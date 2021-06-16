Winchell, Dennis L.

JOHNSON CREEK - Dennis L. Winchell, age 70 years, of Johnson Creek, Wis., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1951, to Carl and Iva (Alton) Winchell in Hillsboro. He grew to adulthood in the Wilton area and graduated from the Royall High School in 1969. He furthered his education graduating from Milton College with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

In 1971, Dennis was drafted into the U.S. Army and served on Active Duty until 1973. He rose to the rank of master sergeant and continued to serve until 2011, splitting time between the U.S. Army Reserves and the Army National Guard. Dennis was incredibly proud of his military service and thoroughly enjoyed ribbing family members who served in other branches of the Armed Forces.

In a love story for the ages, Dennis was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Sherry Thompson, on Aug. 30, 1993. Their union created a blended family that evolved to the point where the term "step" no longer applied.