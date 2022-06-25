June 14, 1923—June 23, 2022

PORTAGE—Winifred “Winnie” Marie Owens, age 99, of Portage, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Heritage House in Portage.

Winnie was born on June 14, 1923, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John D. Wagner, Sr., and Sarah Marie Parker Wagner (Hoefler). She was married to James M. Owens, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 6, 1999.

Winnie worked as a bookkeeper at Rhyme Supply, Hayes Music Store and Grady Sewing Center. She and her husband were co-owners of the Portage Body Shop where she was a bookkeeper for 59 years.

She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and fulfilled many roles, such as Sunday School teacher and pianist. Winnie’s personal faith in the Lord was very important to her, and she faithfully prayed for her family and friends. Winnie loved to read and diligently recorded all the books she had read. She also enjoyed going out to lunch and having fun playing table games with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Hugh) Turner, Pardeeville; two grandchildren: Tanya (Adam) Jacobs, Pardeeville and Vance (Marie) Turner, Monona; two great-grandchildren: Cade Jacobs and Chase Jacobs; her brother, Marshall (Mary) Hoefler, Columbus, OH; her sister, Marjorie (Tom) Long, Dayton, OH; two step-brothers: Ed (Clarissa) Hoefler, Milwaukee and George Hoefler, Rowley, MA; many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Frederick W. Hoefler, her husband, James M. Owens, Sr., her son, James M. Owens, Jr., two brothers, John Wagner, Jr., and Richard Wagner.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Pastor Jonathan Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, www.cefonline.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Heritage House for their wonderful care and Hospice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.