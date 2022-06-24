PORTAGE – Winifred “Winnie” Owens, age 99, of Portage, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Heritage House in Portage.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Pastor Jonathan Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.