Winter, Denise A. "Emma"

BEAVER DAM - Denise A. "Emma" Winter, 59, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.

Denise was born the daughter of Robert Winter and Gloria (Stofflet) Rake on Feb. 15, 1961 in Beaver Dam. She was employed with Enerpac in Columbus for 32 years. Denise loved gardening and flowers. She was an avid antique collector. Denise was the life of the party and will be remembered for her infectious laugh and offering a “cold, refreshing beverage.” She made numerous friends over the years, making sure people felt loved and comfortable.

Denise is survived by her four children: Justin (Janelle) Nehring of Fox Lake, Kristin Nehring of Randolph, Joel (Tammy) Nehring of Randolph, and Kassie Peterson (special friend, Tyler Bahr) of Columbus; four grandchildren: Natalie, Eva, Madison, and Alana; seven siblings: Donna (Rosie) Winter of Ogden, Utah, Ronald Winter of Columbus, Deb (Wally) Wendlandt of Randolph, twin brother Dennis (Colleen) Winter of Columbus, Don (Deanne) Winter of Columbus, Dan (Bobbie) Rake of Columbus, and Dale (Shelly) Rake of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of Denise's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at J-J's Place in South Beaver Dam beginning at 5 p.m.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.