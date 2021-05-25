Winter, Kevin A.

BEAVER DAM - Kevin A. Winter, age 52, died Monday, May 23, 2021, at his home in Beaver Dam.
A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date.
Kevin Alan Winter was born on Aug. 19, 1968, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Alan and Shirley (Maas) Winter. He attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1986. Kevin owned and operated Mr. Madison's Bar in Beaver Dam for 25 years. He was very supportive of his community and sponsored many city league and bar league teams, and he also sponsored several race car drivers. Kevin loved to golf and was a longtime member of the Beaver Dam Country Club, where he served as secretary/treasurer of the Thursday Night Men's League. He loved sports and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan – Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. Through the years, several Wisconsin sports legends visited his bar.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Allison Winter of Beaver Dam; his parents, Alan and Shirley Winter of Beaver Dam; his brother, Kyle (Debbie) Winter of Beaver Dam; a niece, Taylor St. Amant of Beaver Dam; three uncles, Larry (Mary) Maas of Sturgeon Bay, Russell Winter of Madison, and Donald (Dawn) Strahota of Beaver Dam; an aunt, Barbara (Mark) Werther of Beaver Dam; his step-grandmother, Marilyn Winter of Beaver Dam; three cousins, Todd and Tyler Maas, and Jason Winter; other relatives; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
If desired, memorials may be made in Kevin Winter's name to his daughter.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
