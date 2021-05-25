Winter, Kevin A.

Kevin Alan Winter was born on Aug. 19, 1968, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Alan and Shirley (Maas) Winter. He attended St. Stephen's Grade School and graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1986. Kevin owned and operated Mr. Madison's Bar in Beaver Dam for 25 years. He was very supportive of his community and sponsored many city league and bar league teams, and he also sponsored several race car drivers. Kevin loved to golf and was a longtime member of the Beaver Dam Country Club, where he served as secretary/treasurer of the Thursday Night Men's League. He loved sports and was an avid Wisconsin sports fan – Badgers, Packers, Brewers, and Bucks. Through the years, several Wisconsin sports legends visited his bar.