Winter, Marie Page

BEAVER DAM - God didn't just receive an Angel; He received a blessing. Marie Page Winter passed away Aug. 16, 2021.

Marie and her twin brother, Morris, were born on Aug. 27, 1924, to Eugene and Bertha Page. She also had a brother named Junior, but he was taken at an early age.

Marie's life revolved solely around her family. Not a day was spent without a family member with her. She had so much love and tons of laughter to share with every member, and it spilled out into chosen family and friends.

Marie was blessed with four children, Arthur (Charlotte), Dona (Gerry), Jean (Mike) and John. Her legacy grew with 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Marie will be laid next to her husband, Edgar, at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Boulevard, Beaver Dam, from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may view and sign the family's guestbook at www.cstonefs.com.