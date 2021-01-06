Wippich, Roger Ernst

NEW LISBON - Roger Ernst Wippich went to be with his personal Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.

Rog was born in Milwaukee, Wis., to Arthur and Elizabeth (Krause) on Aug. 14, 1931.

Preceding him in death were his parents, three brothers and one sister.

For almost 40 years, Rog was a machinist and shop manager at Allis - Chalmers and Siemens.

Rog had a compassion for art, creating pen and ink sketches that won many awards in Wisconsin Dells, Spring Green and elsewhere. He was also an accomplished, self-taught accordionist. In his years in Milwaukee, Rog loved sailing. He was a great outdoorsman, golfing, bicycling, camping, fishing, kayaking, and playing tennis.

Rog leaves behind his loving wife, Rebecca; two daughters, Wendy Schaetz (Ronnie Smith) and Beverly (Steven) Iding; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Because of his love for the Lord, Rog taught Sunday School and loved telling people that the Holy Spirit was on his shoulder as he sketched. Rog was a member of First Baptist Church in New Lisbon.