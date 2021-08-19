Witzeling, Thomas Peter "Tom"

MADISON - Thomas Peter Witzeling, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Aurora Summit Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1959, in Madison, the son of Douglas and Barbara (Botham) Witzeling.

Tom graduated from Edgewood High School and Madison College. He worked in hospitality management for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching UW sports, Packers and the Brewers.

Tom is survived by his father, Douglas; five sisters, Carol Witzeling, Ruth (Larry) Flescher, Jo Ann (Goldie) Bristol, Jenifer (Bruce) Davis and Kathleen Torbleau; three brothers, David (Jean) Witzeling, John (Lorie Manteufel) Witzeling and Daniel (Dory) Witzeling; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Barbara; and brother, Steven Witzeling.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Tom's name to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420