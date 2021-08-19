 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Witzeling, Thomas Peter "Tom"
0 entries

Witzeling, Thomas Peter "Tom"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Thomas Peter Witzeling, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Aurora Summit Hospital. He was born on May 8, 1959, in Madison, the son of Douglas and Barbara (Botham) Witzeling.

Tom graduated from Edgewood High School and Madison College. He worked in hospitality management for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and watching UW sports, Packers and the Brewers.

Tom is survived by his father, Douglas; five sisters, Carol Witzeling, Ruth (Larry) Flescher, Jo Ann (Goldie) Bristol, Jenifer (Bruce) Davis and Kathleen Torbleau; three brothers, David (Jean) Witzeling, John (Lorie Manteufel) Witzeling and Daniel (Dory) Witzeling; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by mother, Barbara; and brother, Steven Witzeling.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Tom's name to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Witzeling, Thomas Peter "Tom"

Thomas Peter "Tom" Witzeling

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News