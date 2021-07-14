Wojciek, Dorothy Ann

NECEDAH - Dorothy Ann Wojciek, age 94, of Necedah, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Fairview Nursing and Rehab in Mauston, Wis. She was born Jan. 31, 1927, to Jason and Margaret (Cook) DeSilva in Chicago, Ill. She was united in marriage to Edward Wojciek on April 16, 1950, in Chicago. Dorothy was a longtime, faithful member and also sang in the choir at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah.

She is survived by her children, Philip Wojciek of Necedah, Julianne Dannenberg (Kenneth) Sanford of New Lisbon, Wis., and Carolyn Klika of Charlotte, N.C.; and eight grandchildren, Christopher Kolinski, Katy Bivona, Jason (Nicole) Dannenberg, David Klika, Alexei Klika, Kristina Silva, Irena Klika, and Andrei Sampe.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; along with her husband, Edward Wojciek.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m. Father Chinnappan Pelavendran officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Family and friends were invited for visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Necedah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.