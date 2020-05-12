Wolc, Scott A.

MAYVILLE - Scott A. Wolc, 56, of Mayville, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Scott was born the son of Frank and Barbara (Leibenow) Wolc on November 18, 1963 in Beaver Dam. Scott graduated from Mayville High School in 1980. He worked at various jobs throughout his years. Scott was liked by many. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his parents; Frank and Barbara Wolc, sisters; Tamra Wolc, Lisa Giese, Kim Gudex, brother; Troy Wolc, nieces; Rebecca Wolc, Ashley, Rebecca and Michelle Giese and Alexana Gudex, 5 great nephews and 4 great nieces. Scott is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Lawrence and Elda Liebenow, paternal grandparents; Frank Joseph Wolc and Marie Marshall, his uncle; Rick Liebenow and his brother-in-law; Rick Gudex.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler officiating.
The family would like to thank the Doctors at Froedtert St. Joseph's Hospital-Kraemer Cancer Center and Kathy Hospice staff for their great care of Scott.
Memorials may be directed to Kathy Hospice 3232 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend, WI 53095 in honor of Scott.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
