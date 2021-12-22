Wolfe, Joanne B.

PARDEEVILLE - Joanne B. Wolfe, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, with her family at her side at Sauk Prairie Hospital. She was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Union Grove, Wis., one of 10 children born to George and Bernice Hepler.

At the age of 2, Jo and her family moved to Pardeeville, where she grew up on the family farm on the outskirts of town overlooking Park Lake. Jo and Charlie returned to part of that same farm, which they called home for over 40 years. She often talked about her childhood, growing up in a large family and the love she had of her Grandma Jenny. She met the love of her life, Charlie, who was in the U.S. Air Force and stationed at Truax Field in Madison. They married on Aug. 23, 1958, and raised two sons, Kevin and Mike. They were proud to have been happily married 63 years.