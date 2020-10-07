Wolfe, Nancy E.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1953, to Joseph and Inez Blaha in Hillsboro, Wis. She grew up in the Hillsboro area and lived her entire life in and around the area, including Wonewoc for most of her adult life.

Nancy most recently worked for Lands End, before suffering from a stroke in 2007 that kept her at home until her passing. She has made countless friends over the years, and has always enjoyed sharing in a good time with those around her. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her, but is sure to be in a better place now and free of the suffering she endured these last few months.