Wolfe, Virginia A. "Ginny"

MADISON - Virginia "Ginny" Wolfe was born on March 8, 1942, in Wauwatosa, Wis., where she grew up. She had a 10-year struggle with ovarian cancer and passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.

She was a well-educated woman; she graduated from Wauwatosa High School and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She continued her education, receiving a master's degree from Lehigh University in education and a Jurisprudence degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She was first employed by the Department of Defense at Fort Meade, Md. Later, she taught elementary school children in the New Jersey Public School System. After earning a law degree, she practiced law in Milwaukee, Jefferson, Wisconsin Dells, and Baraboo. She was then elected to the Sauk County Circuit Court, Branch 3, as the first woman judge, where she served for 12 years. She had many professional responsibilities with the Wisconsin State Bar, University of Wisconsin Law School, Wisconsin Trial Judges Association, and National Judicial College.