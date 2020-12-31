Wolfe, Virginia A. "Ginny"

MADISON - Virginia "Ginny" Wolfe was born on March 8, 1942, in Wauwatosa, Wis., where she grew up. She had a 10-year struggle with ovarian cancer and passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.
She was a well-educated woman; she graduated from Wauwatosa High School and went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She continued her education, receiving a master's degree from Lehigh University in education and a Jurisprudence degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She was first employed by the Department of Defense at Fort Meade, Md. Later, she taught elementary school children in the New Jersey Public School System. After earning a law degree, she practiced law in Milwaukee, Jefferson, Wisconsin Dells, and Baraboo. She was then elected to the Sauk County Circuit Court, Branch 3, as the first woman judge, where she served for 12 years. She had many professional responsibilities with the Wisconsin State Bar, University of Wisconsin Law School, Wisconsin Trial Judges Association, and National Judicial College.
Ginny had many special interests; she served on the Board of Directors of the International Crane Foundation and traveled with the Crane Foundation to many exotic places including Russia, Far East, Bhutan, China, and Ethiopia. She has been very involved with the Crane Foundation in many capacities for the last 26 years. She traveled to Haiti on several missions with the Episcopal Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Ginny was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Ginny has a close relationship with her West Highland White Terriers. She and her dogs participated in the Dogs on Call After School Program where she took her dog to listen to children read. She was the President of the Baraboo Rotary Club and served as the Director of International Service. Ginny was a long-time member of the PEO Sisterhood - Chapter CW and Pi Phi Sorority.
She was so grateful for Dr. Ellen Hartenback and the staff at the Carbone Cancer Center for the care and support she received.
Memorials in Ginny's name may be made to the Episcopal Diocese of Milwaukee - Haiti Project, 804 East Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, WI, 53502, or the International Crane Foundation, E11376 Shady Lane Road, PO Box 447, Baraboo, WI, 53913 (https://www.savingcranes.org/support/). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
