Wolff, Ernest H. "Ernie," Jr.

PARDEEVILLE - Ernest "Ernie" H. Wolff Jr., 86, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at Aspirus-Divine Savior Hospital in Portage surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 23, 1935, in Beaver Dam, the son of Ernest and Eldora (Krueger) Wolff.
He attended Randolph High School and graduated in 1952. He was a Badger Boy State representative his junior year. Ernie graduated from banking school in Madison in 1978. He was united in marriage to Rozetta "Jean" Harris on Oct. 16, 1954, in Randolph. He was employed in the office at Rockwell in Randolph, then took a position at Dairyman's State Bank in Randolph and went on to become the branch manager at the Pardeeville branch. After his tenure at the bank, he went to work at Trecek Automotive as the finance manager. He also held the position as Randolph Village Clerk and Pardeeville Village President and Village Clerk. He was involved in the Pardeeville Lions Club, one of the original founders of the Pardeeville Watermelon Festival, and several other organizations. After retirement from Trecek, he worked for the Columbia Humane Society as a bookkeeper. In his free time, Ernie enjoyed curling, hunting, fishing, socializing with his coffee clutch, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville and was a member of the building committee for the new church.
Survivors include wife, Jean, of 67 years; daughters, Karen (Brian) Stricklett, Sharon (Chuck) Ring, Jeanne (Garret) Shruck, and Patti Wolff; son, Ronald (Melissa) Wolff; grandchildren, Tara, Terry, Paul, Meghan, Matthew, Jordan, Tayler, Landon, and Braydon; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, Stephany, Christopher, Elijah, and Chase; great-great-granddaughter, Serenity; and siblings, Louis (Sandy) Wolff, Ione Deich, and Mary Ann (Robert) Warren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Wolff; and brother, Harold Wolff.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, with the Rev. James Plocher officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus - Divine Savior Hospital and the Pardeeville EMTs for their care of Ernie. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
