Wolff, Ernest H. "Ernie," Jr.

He attended Randolph High School and graduated in 1952. He was a Badger Boy State representative his junior year. Ernie graduated from banking school in Madison in 1978. He was united in marriage to Rozetta "Jean" Harris on Oct. 16, 1954, in Randolph. He was employed in the office at Rockwell in Randolph, then took a position at Dairyman's State Bank in Randolph and went on to become the branch manager at the Pardeeville branch. After his tenure at the bank, he went to work at Trecek Automotive as the finance manager. He also held the position as Randolph Village Clerk and Pardeeville Village President and Village Clerk. He was involved in the Pardeeville Lions Club, one of the original founders of the Pardeeville Watermelon Festival, and several other organizations. After retirement from Trecek, he worked for the Columbia Humane Society as a bookkeeper. In his free time, Ernie enjoyed curling, hunting, fishing, socializing with his coffee clutch, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pardeeville and was a member of the building committee for the new church.