Wolfson, Marvin

MADISON - Marvin Wolfson, age 98, who died May 24, 2020, was born to Chicago's Harry and Mildred Wolfson. He and his late wife, Barbara, adored each other.

Preceded in death by his dear Barbara, their beloved son James, and his parents, he is survived by his daughters Andrea (Scott) Center, Nancy (Richard) Peidelstein, Susan Clapp (Dave Robertson), his sister, Janet (Charles) Peters, grandchildren Alice (Lewis) Talerico, April (Alexander) Pegg, great-grandchildren Sonya, Eleanor, and Alden, and very dear nephews, nieces, and cousins. Family, friends, and neighbors will miss his smile and wit.

The family is grateful to friends, community members, caregivers, and healthcare professionals, for their kind support and services provided.

A private celebration of life has been arranged with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to your local food pantry.

Cress Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.