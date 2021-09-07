Wolter, Edward

MAYVILLE - Edward Wolter, age 84, of Mayville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

A funeral service for Ed will take place on Monday, Sept. 13 at 12 noon at the KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville, with the Rev. Rich Collier officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Inurnment will be held at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Fond du Lac. Masks would be appreciated.

Ed was born the son of Reinhardt Sr. and Julia Ann (Wasco) Wolter on March 20, 1937. He was a graduate of Mayville High School. Ed was united in marriage to Rosa L. Gray on April 28, 1959, at Zion Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Ed had worked for various local manufacturing companies, retiring from Metalcraft of Mayville. In his spare time, he loved the outdoors, while fishing, hunting, shooting trap, or spending time on the Horicon Marsh. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing hockey and softball. Family was most important to Ed, and he cherished the time spend with them.