Wondra, Gerald Edgar "Jerry"

Jerry loved his family passionately. He went in search of a mermaid to share his journey. He placed an ad in Sheela Wood’s Have a Friend Column in the back of one of the supermarket tabloids. In October 1980, Lisa Rose Hill answered his ad. They began a whirlwind correspondence. This led to them meeting for the first time on Dec. 31, 1980. He flew to San Francisco, Calif. When they laid eyes on each other, they knew this was it. He proposed on Jan. 11, 1981. He flew back to San Francisco in April 1981 to go to Barry Manilow concert at Cesar Tahoe at Stateline, Nevada on April 11, 1981. After the concert, Jerry asked Lisa if she would like to get married. They went to Carson City, Nev., to get their license. At 10 minutes to 5 in the morning on April 12, 1981, in a little chapel with just one witness and a preacher, Jerry and Lisa pledged their eternal love to one another and the two became one.