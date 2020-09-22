Woock, Gloria F.

Gloria Fay was born on Jan. 24, 1938, in Fox Lake, to Louis and Hazel (Arndt) Pollesch. She graduated from Horicon High School in 1956 and married Kenneth Woock on Sept. 1, 1956. Together, they raised five daughters on a dairy farm outside of Burnett. She also worked for Waldvogel's Farm Market, drove truck for Bullseye Industries, and was a devoted member of her church, St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church of Horicon. Family was very important to Gloria, and she cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Ken loved Sunday drives, and they both loved to travel to Arizona where she watched her beloved Brewers play in spring training.