Woock, Kenneth E.

Kenneth, better known as Kenny, was born on May 23, 1937, to Edwin and Helen Woock of Burnett. He graduated from Horicon High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to Gloria Pollesch on September 1, 1956. Together, they raised five daughters on a dairy farm outside of Burnett. Kenny loved farming. Nothing made him happier than being on a tractor or taking Sunday drives after church to go look at the various fields. He was a dedicated dairy farmer for 35 years and then worked at the Dodge County Dairy Testing Association until his retirement. Kenny also loved his community, and he enjoyed being a member of the Burnett Town Board. In his spare time, Kenny loved being with his family and friends, and with them, he loved to fish, hunt, and play cards. He and his wife Gloria were avid Brewer fans and traveled to Arizona to watch their spring training when they could. He will be fondly remembered for his kind, sociable nature and his delightful, yet corny, sense of humor. He was always telling stories and jokes and was known for his April Fool’s Day shenanigans. Kenny was the friendliest and most caring person, always having a kind word, a twinkle in his eyes, and a big smile.