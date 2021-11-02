Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries due to an automobile accident.

Faith was born on Jan. 9, 2004, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Justin and Nicole "Racquel" Woods. Faith was a senior at Baraboo High School and was active in athletics with volleyball, basketball and cheerleading. She also excelled in academics, making the honor roll all four years.

Faith had an "outgoing" personality and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She had worked part-time at Oak Park Place, Kwik Trip, Domino's, Culver's, and especially enjoyed working at Jose's Restaurant, where they were like a second family to her. She will be truly missed by her family and the many people that she touched.

Survivors include her father and mother, Justin and Nicole "Racquel" Woods; brother, Aaron; sisters, Destiny, Merci and Glory; niece, Aspyn; nephew, Dustyn; paternal grandparents, Charles (Debbie) Williams and Terry Woods; maternal grandparents, Paul Knowlton and Denise Bennette; three aunts, Vonda, Maggie and Jasmin; cousins, family and many friends.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Nov. 6, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES, 520 East St., Baraboo, from 12 noon to 3 p.m.