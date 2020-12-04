Woods, James Adrian

Jim was born on July 4, 1943, in Danville, Ill., the son of Claude Everett and Nobie Lucille (Chastain) Woods. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict for four years. Jim was employed with the State of Wisconsin for several years until he found a love for truck driving and worked for Smedema Trucking. Jim was united in marriage to Judith Ann Baszynski on July 26, 1979. She preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2000. Jim loved being outside to enjoy what nature had to offer, especially when it came to fishing.