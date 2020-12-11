Woudstra, Nancy Lynn

Nancy was born on July 5, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Eleanor (Hovland) Esser. She graduated from Madison East High School. Nancy received her bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching from UW-Oshkosh. She taught first grade at the Cambria School District for over 40 years. On Sept. 29, 1962, Nancy was united in marriage to Merlin James Woudstra at the Zion Lutheran Church in Madison. Following her retirement, Nancy demonstrated her love of education by substitute teaching when needed and participating in a reading program to children at both Cambria and Rio Schools. Over the years, Nancy became an avid fan of miniature doll houses. She built many from kits and made the little home furnishings herself and displayed them throughout her home. Nancy was a devoted member of the First Reformed Church in Friesland where she loved to attend services, teach Sunday school every week and be involved with the Dorcus Circle. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, tending to her house plants, reading and giving her homemade ceramics to family members as keepsakes. Her family will remember her for delight in an occasional cruise in the convertible with her husband, Merlin; her attendance at any and all family events; and for her grade A cooking ability.