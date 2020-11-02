Wright, James Ralph "Jim"

Jim was born in Beaver Dam at the former Lutheran Hospital on July 3, 1951, the son of Ralph A. and Eleanor Marie (Bleuer) Wright. He attended Cambria Elementary School and was a 1969 graduate of Cambria High School. Jim was employed over the years with Fall River Canning Co., Maysteel/Metal Fabricators of Beaver Dam and retired from Robbins Manufacturing of Fall River. Jim was a former member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Cambria. Jim was a dedicated retired volunteer firefighter with the Cambria Fire Department for over 25 years and drove for their ambulance service. Jim was an avid collector of stamps, coins, and glass chickens, and loved antiquing and going to flee markets. Jim will be remembered sitting out on his front porch waving to all who drove by while he and his dog watched the world pass by, and also as a kind, generous, big-hearted guy.