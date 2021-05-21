Wright, Joann D.

BARABOO - We celebrate the Homegoing of Joann D. Wright as she crossed the finish line and entered Glory on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Joann was beloved by all and was a brilliant witness in her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Joann was born to Don and Lola Greenwood on Sept. 22, 1946. Her oldest sister, Judy (Greenwood) Kamla, and her youngest sister, Beverly (Greenwood) Scheppke, were her precious best friends.

She married her love, James "Jim" Wright, on July 1, 1967, and they made their life together in the Baraboo, Wis., area. Joann spent her life devoted to family, both at home and at her church. She spent several years at St. Claire Meadows, delighting in her role of service in the coffee/ice cream shop.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lola Greenwood; her brother-in-law, David Scheppke (Blanchard, Okla.); and her niece, Kelly Joann Kamla. She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, John (Brooke) Wright and Jaime (Nathan) Sundsmo; her grandchildren, Ethan, Chloe JoAnne, and Cole; and her two sisters, Judy and Beverly.

A celebration of life will be held at WALNUT HILL BIBLE CHURCH in Baraboo, Wis., on Saturday, May 29. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-2 p.m., with the service starting at 2:15 p.m. and with a fellowship time directly following until 4 p.m.