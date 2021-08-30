Wright, Ricky "Rick" Lee

BARABOO—Ricky “Rick” Lee Wright, 62, of Mason City and formerly Baraboo, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
