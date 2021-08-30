 Skip to main content
Wright, Ricky "Rick" Lee
BARABOO—Ricky “Rick” Lee Wright, 62, of Mason City and formerly Baraboo, Wis., passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Care of the family has been entrusted to Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

