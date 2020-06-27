Wrucke, Rodger E.

HORICON/JUNEAU - Rodger E. Wrucke, 86, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Juneau, Wis. He was born on Feb. 3, 1934 to Elmer and Leona (Beier) Wrucke. He graduated from Horicon High School. He was married to Eunice Bintzler from 1955 until her death in 1978. They raised their family on the family farm just west of Horicon, where they raised hogs and had a sweet corn stand for many years. Rodger was married to Janice Ronning from 1987 until her death in 2013. He farmed until his retirement in 2005. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon and served the church in many ways. He was also an avid fan of the Brewers and Packers.
Rodger is survived by four children: Lori (Gregg) DuPuis of Oregon, Wis., Daniel Wrucke of Horicon, Grace (John) Kiefer of Fond du Lac, and William (Kristine) Wrucke of Hartford; ten grandchildren: Sarah (Michael) Henke, Erin (Taylor) Rose, Kristen DuPuis, Tara (John) Gregurich, Jordon (Kayla) Wrucke, John (Emily) Kiefer, Kyle Kiefer, Benjamin Wrucke, David Wrucke and Michael Wrucke; and six great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Charles (Patricia) Wrucke and his sister Marianne Wrucke, and his dear friend Judith Scott.
Rodger was preceded in death by wives Eunice and Janice, infant son James, and grandson Justin.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
