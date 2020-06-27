Wrucke, Rodger E.

HORICON/JUNEAU - Rodger E. Wrucke, 86, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 in Juneau, Wis. He was born on Feb. 3, 1934 to Elmer and Leona (Beier) Wrucke. He graduated from Horicon High School. He was married to Eunice Bintzler from 1955 until her death in 1978. They raised their family on the family farm just west of Horicon, where they raised hogs and had a sweet corn stand for many years. Rodger was married to Janice Ronning from 1987 until her death in 2013. He farmed until his retirement in 2005. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon and served the church in many ways. He was also an avid fan of the Brewers and Packers.