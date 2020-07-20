Wrucke, Royce Sohre

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON - Royce Sohre Wrucke, 88, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Royce was born the son of Royce Carl and Rosella (Sohre) Wrucke on May 13, 1932, in Horicon. He was a 1950 graduate of Horicon High School. On Oct. 15, 1955, Royce was united in marriage with Arline Bender in Manchester, Wis.

Royce was a lifelong resident of the Town of Oak Grove where he farmed – first with his father and then with his brother John. He enjoyed sports in and after high school, playing baseball and basketball for many years. Officially retiring from basketball several times, he never retired from farming. Outdoor recreation was natural to Royce and included pheasant hunting and fly fishing with family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and cooked large batches of maple syrup in the spring.

Royce worked, played and raised his family with great joy. He will be remembered for his unconditional love, quick smile and big hugs.