MAYVILLE - Kevin Wulff left this world for the next in the early morning on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, while hospitalized at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Born on July 8, 1960, to Eldon and Arlene Wulff, Kevin grew up on the family farm in the Town of Wayne in Washington County. While in high school, Kevin was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. With God's help, he made the most of his time on earth, living the challenging life of a farmer while sharing his sense of humor, his kindness, and his faith with all he met, especially those who were in need. His body was weary, battling the rheumatoid arthritis all these years, so much so that it could no longer fight the infections that had overtaken his body, and his heavenly Father said, "it's time to come home, my beloved son."