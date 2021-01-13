Wurster, Mildred I.

KENDALL - Mildred I. Wurster, 93, of Elroy Heath Services and formerly of rural Kendall, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. She was born on March 8, 1927, to Martin Paul and Louise Maria Emma (Schultz) Frommung in the City of Milwaukee, Wis. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith and attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church and Parochial School in Reedsburg through eighth grade. Here she was confirmed on April 6, 1941, by Pastor Carl Schindler.
Mildred attended Reedsburg's Webb High School and graduated with her class of 1945. Then she went to the Colt Art School in Madison and worked at the Madison Club as a waitress for one and a half years. Next, she worked at Concordia High School and College in Milwaukee for a year. This was followed by one and a half years at Milwaukee Business School and, lastly, a year at Winona Business School.
She met the love of her life at her home in Reedsburg when Carl E., along with his dad, Leo Wurster, and her stepfather, Gus Laschinski, were returning from Thiensville (near Watertown) where Carl's brother, Leland, had received his first pastoral call to Tyler, Mont. Pastors Leland Wurster and Paul Monhardt performed their marriage, June 10, 1950, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge, Ontario, Wis.
Mildred joined the church's Ladies Aide. She and Carl, Martha, and Edwin Witt, along with Irma and Arnold, would sing for the funerals under the direction of Pastor Monhardt's wife, Lydia. She also taught Sunday school and attended the Adult Bible Study and Lutheran Women's Missionary Society meetings for many years.
She loved traveling with her husband, visiting neighbors and their families and family gatherings. Mildred loved watching birds, reading books, and doing crafts and art projects. She was a proud farmer's wife, and she raised their seven children.
Mildred is survived by her children, Christie (Richard) Bender, Ruth (Robert) Johnson, Carl S. (Nancy Betthauser) Wurster, Mark (Kristie Fry) Wurster, Edward (Monica Bender) Wurster, Robin (Edward) Kaczmarczyk, and Elaine (Roger) Schroeder; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; other relatives; and many friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and aunt. She will be fondly remembered.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl E.; her parents, Martin and Louise; and stepfather, Gustave Laschinski.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL CHURCH, 25525 County Hwy P, Ontario, WI. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Wellington. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday, at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials can be made to St. Matthew's Church, the WELS Extension Fund and Lutheran Women's Missionary Society in Mildred's memory.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and use CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing and safety measures.
