Wurster, Mildred I.

KENDALL - Mildred I. Wurster, 93, of Elroy Heath Services and formerly of rural Kendall, was called to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. She was born on March 8, 1927, to Martin Paul and Louise Maria Emma (Schultz) Frommung in the City of Milwaukee, Wis. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith and attended St. Peter's Lutheran Church and Parochial School in Reedsburg through eighth grade. Here she was confirmed on April 6, 1941, by Pastor Carl Schindler.

Mildred attended Reedsburg's Webb High School and graduated with her class of 1945. Then she went to the Colt Art School in Madison and worked at the Madison Club as a waitress for one and a half years. Next, she worked at Concordia High School and College in Milwaukee for a year. This was followed by one and a half years at Milwaukee Business School and, lastly, a year at Winona Business School.

She met the love of her life at her home in Reedsburg when Carl E., along with his dad, Leo Wurster, and her stepfather, Gus Laschinski, were returning from Thiensville (near Watertown) where Carl's brother, Leland, had received his first pastoral call to Tyler, Mont. Pastors Leland Wurster and Paul Monhardt performed their marriage, June 10, 1950, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Lutheran Church, South Ridge, Ontario, Wis.